First Look at Google Pixel 8 Pro: Leaked 360-Degree Preview

Google has given us a sneak peek at its upcoming Google Pixel 8 Pro with a 360-degree preview. The smartphone is set to be launched on October 4, and the simulation allows users to explore the device from all angles. However, no detailed specifications have been revealed in the preview.

This leaked simulator for the Pixel 8 Pro comes shortly after Google mistakenly leaked images of the device in Porcelain shade, as well as a demo video showcasing its new temperature sensor feature. It appears that Google is struggling to keep its new smartphone under wraps.

Interestingly, no such simulator was released for the standard Pixel 8 model. This could suggest that the Pixel 8 Pro may have some exclusive features or enhancements.

The leaked preview comes just ahead of Apple’s anticipated iPhone 15 lineup launch on September 12. It seems like both tech giants are competing for attention and trying to build excitement around their latest devices.

Based on the mock-ups, the Pixel 8 Pro will be available in three colors – Porcelain, Sky, and Licorice. The design seems to be a combination of metal and glass, with a SIM card slot included.

As for software changes, reports suggest that there won’t be any significant updates to the home screen. Users can expect to see familiar color-matching widgets and the “at a glance” widget by Google.

In terms of the camera setup, the Pixel 8 Pro appears to have a three-camera system on the rear, similar to its predecessor. However, unlike the Pixel 7 Pro, the rear camera setup will be housed in one enclosure rather than having the main sensor in a separate hole on the rear visor. Additionally, a temperature sensor will be located at the back.

The Pixel 8 Pro is rumored to feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz LTPO OLED display and will be powered by Google’s third-generation Tensor G3 SoC. It is expected to come with a 4,950mAh battery with 27W charging, 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage (doubled from last year’s model), and the Titan security chip.

As the official launch date approaches, more information will likely be revealed about the Google Pixel 8 Pro. Tech enthusiasts and smartphone users can look forward to exploring the new features and improvements that Google has in store for its flagship device.

