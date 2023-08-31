Google Announces Launch Date for Pixel 8 Series

Google has officially announced that the highly anticipated Pixel 8 series will be launching on October 4. The lineup is expected to include the base Pixel 8 model as well as the Pixel 8 Pro model. The announcement comes shortly after Apple revealed that their iPhone 15 series will be unveiled on September 12.

Rumors about the Pixel 8 series have been circulating for weeks, with leaked designs giving us a glimpse of what to expect. The most recent leak showcased the Pixel 8 Pro in a Porcelain White color with a triple rear camera system placed in a single pill-shaped unit on the camera island.

In addition to the leaked design, a rumored teaser video hinted at a feature called “Audio Magic Eraser.” This feature is said to allow users to remove unwanted audio from video clips, making the Pixel 8 series the only phone with this capability.

While there have been speculations about AI-powered cameras and a new user interface for Google’s camera application, nothing has been confirmed by the company yet.

The launch of the Pixel 8 series will be held in New York, starting at 10 AM local time on October 4. Apple’s iPhone 15 series event, named “Wonderlust,” will take place on September 12 at Apple Park in Cupertino, California.

As the launch dates draw near, anticipation is building for both the Pixel 8 series and the iPhone 15 series. Tech enthusiasts can look forward to experiencing the latest innovations in smartphone technology from both Google and Apple.

Sources:

– Made by Google (@madebygoogle) [Twitter]

– Apple [Website]