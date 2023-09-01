Get Ready for the Google Pixel 8: What to Expect

The highly anticipated Google Pixel 8 is just around the corner, and it’s bringing some exciting changes this time. Set to be unveiled at the Made by Google event on October 4th, the Pixel 8 is rumored to focus on delivering a top-notch camera phone experience once again.

One of the standout features of the Pixel 8 will be its powerful new chip, the Tensor G3. Designed in-house by Google, this chip aims to address previous concerns about performance and lagging behind competitors. With its focus on AI features, the Tensor G3 is set to make the Pixel 8 unique and powerful.

In terms of camera upgrades, while the Pixel 8’s camera setup won’t see drastic changes, the Pixel 8 Pro’s ultrawide camera is rumored to receive a boost with a 48MP sensor. Additionally, both models are expected to use a Samsung Isocell GN2 sensor for their primary 50MP cameras, resulting in better low-light photos and support for 8K video.

For fans of the Pixel series, there’s good news regarding software support. Google plans to provide five years of software updates, surpassing many Android competitors. This extended support means that Pixel owners will enjoy the latest software features for a longer period.

As for display enhancements, the Pixel 8 models may feature slightly smaller screens, but the difference is not significant. The Pixel 8 Pro might see a shift to a flat panel instead of a curved one. However, the real improvement lies in screen brightness, as the Pixel 8 is expected to reach 1,400 nits and the Pixel 8 Pro to soar to 1,600 nits. This means brighter and better displays for an enhanced viewing experience.

In summary, the Google Pixel 8 is set to offer exciting improvements in performance, camera capabilities, software support, and display brightness. If you’re considering a new phone, make sure to mark your calendars for the October 4th launch event.

