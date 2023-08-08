Upcoming Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro: Leaked Details

As Google’s highly anticipated Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro launch event draws closer, more details about the upcoming smartphones are starting to emerge. While the official announcement is expected to be in October, leaks have been circulating for months.

According to reliable sources, the Pixel 8 will offer two storage options: 128GB and 256GB, similar to its predecessor. Unfortunately, there won’t be a storage bump for the entry-level model. The Pixel 8 will be available in three color options: Licorice, Peony, and Haze.

On the other hand, the larger Pixel 8 Pro will come with three storage versions. In addition to the 128GB/256GB options, a 512GB variant will be offered. The Pixel 8 Pro will be available in Licorice, Porcelain, and Sky colorways.

Based on previous leaks and rumors, the Pixel 8 is expected to be more expensive than its predecessor, with a price range of $650-$700 compared to the Pixel 7’s $600 launch price. Key specifications of the Pixel 8 include a 6.17-inch 1080×2400 120 Hz display with an embedded ultrasonic fingerprint reader, a 50 MP main camera featuring a new Samsung ISOCELL GN2 sensor, and the same 12 MP ultrawide and 11 MP selfie cameras as the previous model. The Pixel 8 will also include a 4,485 mAh battery with support for 24W wired and 12W wireless charging, as well as the next-generation Tensor chipset.

The Pixel 8 Pro, on the other hand, will feature a 6.7-inch 1344×2992 120 Hz display, the same Tensor chipset, and a new 64 MP ultrawide camera. Additionally, it will retain the 48 MP telephoto and 11 MP selfie cameras from the Pixel 7 Pro.

As we eagerly await the official announcement in October, these leaked details give us a glimpse of what to expect from Google’s upcoming Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones.