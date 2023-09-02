New Details on Pixel 8 Family: Higher Prices and Color Options Revealed

A recent report has shed light on the storage options and pricing for the upcoming Pixel 8 family in Europe. However, the news might not be so favorable for potential buyers, as the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are expected to come with higher price tags than their predecessors.

According to the report, the Pixel 8 will have two storage variants available. The 128GB model will be priced at €874 with 23% VAT, while the 256GB variant will cost €949. Comparatively, the Pixel 7 started at a more affordable €650 upon its launch.

Moving on to the Pixel 8 Pro, the prices are even steeper. The rumored starting price for the 128GB version is €1,235, with the 256GB model being priced at €1,309. The highest storage capacity option, 512GB, will demand a hefty €1,461. In contrast, the Pixel 7 Pro was introduced at €900.

These price increases may seem quite significant, and it is important to approach this information with a degree of skepticism until official confirmation is provided.

On a brighter note, the color options for the Pixel 8 series appear to be reliable. The smaller Pixel 8 will be available in Hazel, Obsidian, Rose, and Mint colors. Meanwhile, the Pro model will offer Bay, Obsidian, Porcelain, and Mint paint jobs.

In regards to potential features, rumors speculate that Google might introduce a Night Sight video feature alongside the already popular Night Sight mode for photography. It will be interesting to see what innovations Google has in store for these new devices.

Additionally, contrary to previous reports, the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are expected to retain the physical SIM card tray, debunking rumors of the devices being limited to eSIM only.

While these details provide insight into the upcoming Pixel 8 family, official confirmation is still required to verify the information.

