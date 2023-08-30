Google Pixel 8 Pro: Leaks and Rumors

Google’s annual hardware event is just around the corner, and the leaks and rumors about the upcoming Google Pixel 8 Pro are already flooding the internet. The event, scheduled for October 4th, promises to showcase Google’s newest Pixel devices, including the highly anticipated Pixel 8 Pro.

An image that was accidentally posted on the Google Store confirmed the design and camera layout of the Pixel 8 Pro. It showed a man using the phone in a color called “Porcelain.” This leak, along with other leaked images and videos, has provided a glimpse into the potential features of the Pixel 8 Pro.

One of the rumored updates to the Pixel 8 Pro is a revamped camera app UI. Leaked information suggests that the camera app will have changes in how settings are accessed and camera modes are changed. Additionally, there are rumors of a new feature called “Audio Magic Eraser,” which can remove loud noises from videos.

Another exciting rumor is that the Pixel 8 Pro will have an improved ultrawide camera. It is said to make a substantial leap in camera quality, surpassing the capabilities of the smaller Pixel 8.

The Google Photos app might also see some upgrades with the launch of the Pixel 8 lineup. There are hints of a new feature called “Video Unblur” that would sharpen videos, enhancing the overall video quality.

While leaks and rumors should always be taken with a grain of salt, they provide an early insight into what Google has in store for its flagship device. As always, fans are eagerly awaiting the Google hardware event to see what Google has officially announced.

