Review: Google Pixel 7A – A Solid Mid-Range Option

When I reviewed the Pixel 7A back in May, I praised its sleek design, great cameras, and resemblance to the pricier Pixel 7. Revisiting the phone three months later has only reinforced those impressions. Google has a strong track record for updating the software on its Pixel phones with new features and functionality, which keeps its devices feeling fresh, and the same should hold true for the Pixel 7A.

However, with the Pixel 8 lineup on the horizon, the big question is whether it’s worth buying the Pixel 7A now or whether it’s better to wait. Google typically announces its next Pixel line in October, and may drastically markdown the Pixel 7 series in the lead-up, making it a more attractive option compared to the 7A.

In general, I recommend waiting until Google holds its next major product launch before making a purchasing decision. If you need a new Android phone now and are considering the Pixel 7A, rest assured that you’ll get a great camera and useful software features in a package that feels just right.

The phone’s 6.1-inch display strikes a good balance between portability and spaciousness. It’s big enough for comfortably reading news stories and scrolling through social media, but not so big that it feels cumbersome to hold. However, the screen can appear dim outdoors, requiring the brightness to be boosted for comfortable viewing.

The Pixel 7A’s design remains sharp and clean even after months of use. Google’s sleek and minimalist aesthetic, which highlights the camera, has been well-received. Battery life is adequate, allowing for a full day of use with some room to spare in the evening. However, like most phones, it’s recommended to charge it overnight.

The camera on the Pixel 7A is impressive for its price range. The 64-megapixel main camera takes sharp and colorful photos, supported by a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera for capturing a wider field of view. While it may not match the quality of high-end phones, it still offers an impressive photography experience.

In conclusion, the Pixel 7A offers a solid mid-range option with its sleek design, great camera capabilities, and software features. As the Pixel 8 launch approaches, it may be worth considering the discounted Pixel 7 series for those looking for a more affordable option.