Google Photos Introduces AI-Powered Update for Memories

Google Photos has released a significant update that incorporates generative AI into its popular Memories feature. The existing toolset creates scrapbook-like montages using users’ personal photos and videos. However, this update aims to make the montages more personalized by categorizing them according to users’ lives, creating catchy titles, and ensuring content relevancy.

With the help of AI-enhanced algorithms, images will be organized into relevant categories associated with recent events, such as a vacation. The app already had similar features, but this update promises a substantial improvement. Since it utilizes AI, there may be instances when the categorization may not be accurate. To overcome this, users can easily rename collections or edit montages as necessary.

All the scrapbook montages are now conveniently available in a dedicated view called Memories. Users can interact with these montages only when desired, eliminating the need for push notifications about new scrapbooks. By simply clicking on the Memories tab, users can access their collections and explore them at their leisure. Furthermore, the new tab provides access to previously-released features, including adding music to montages and sharing memories through the app.

Another noteworthy addition is the ability for friends and family to collaborate on creating these scrapbook entries. Users can invite others to contribute their own photos and videos, with the option to delete content that doesn’t fit the theme or make simple edits. The system itself recommends relevant photos based on geotagging and other factors.

Google is also planning to introduce more robust sharing options, allowing users to save these collections as popular video formats for easy sharing via messaging and social media apps.

The new update for Google Photos is being rolled out in the United States today. However, it will take a few months for a global launch. Earlier this year, Google integrated generative AI into its Magic Editor toolset to enhance the photo editing capabilities of Google Photos.