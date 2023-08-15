Google Photos Launches New Update with Redesigned Navigation Bar and Improved Memories

Google Photos is rolling out a major update with a redesigned navigation bar and revamped “Memories” feature. The update introduces a new “scrapbook-like” view for Memories, allowing users to see photos and videos grouped together based on specific days, events, and topics.

“Memories” have been a part of Google Photos for some time, appearing in notifications and a stories-like carousel at the top of the photo library. However, the new update gives Memories more prominence by adding a dedicated tab for the feature in the app’s navigation bar. The navigation bar now consists of four tabs: Photos, Memories, Library, and Search. The existing “Sharing” tab has been removed in this navigation update, which is the first of its kind in years for Google Photos.

It is important to note that this redesign is initially launching in the United States and will expand globally in the coming months.

The new Memories view offers a scrapbook-style timeline that is automatically curated and organized with the help of AI. Users can easily relive, customize, and share their most memorable trips, celebrations, and daily moments with their loved ones.

Apart from the new user interface, Google is also introducing additional features for Memories. Users can now invite others to collaborate and contribute their photos and videos to co-author Memories. Additionally, Memories can be shared as a video for messaging apps or social media.

In addition to these updates, Google Photos is incorporating generative AI into the platform. This feature helps users generate titles for memory albums by analyzing the content and creating suitable titles. It is worth mentioning that this feature is experimental and requires users to be signed up for other Google Labs features to try it out.

Overall, Google Photos’ new update brings a fresh look and enhanced functionality to the platform’s navigation bar and Memories feature. Users can look forward to a more curated and personalized experience while reliving their cherished memories.