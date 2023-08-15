CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Google Introduces AI-Powered Memories Tab and Auto-Generated Titles in Photos App

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 15, 2023
Google has announced the addition of a new Memories tab to its Photos app, providing a dedicated space for auto-generated collections of pictures. These collections have been appearing at the top of the app for years but will now have a separate button at the bottom. Default titles for memories typically use location-based names based on metadata from the pictures’ GPS. However, Google is now incorporating generative AI titling features to add more fun and detail to these collections.

One of the notable additions is the “help me title” button, which utilizes AI to generate a name for the collection based on the image contents. If the initial output is not satisfactory, users can provide hints to guide the AI in generating a more suitable title.

The new Memories view is being rolled out in the US today and will be made available worldwide in the coming months. Additionally, Google plans to introduce video export options for Memories, allowing users to easily share their collections through messaging and social media platforms. Apple’s Photos app already offers video output options for its generated “For You” and custom slideshows.

While generated photo memories have the potential to evoke nostalgia and create a desire to make new memories, there are instances where the AI may select irrelevant or unwanted images. Nevertheless, with the new Memories tab and AI-generated titles, Google aims to enhance the user experience and provide a more personalized approach to organizing and reliving memories within the Photos app.

