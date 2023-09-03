Google Photos Introduces Support for Ultra HDR Format

Google Photos has become the first app to support Google’s new Ultra HDR format, introduced with the release of Android 14 Beta 2. The new format brings compatibility for 10-bit HDR images, making them fully compatible with standard JPEG images.

The Ultra HDR format allows for SDR images to be displayed on non-HDR screens, while still delivering vibrant colors and enhanced contrast on HDR-enabled panels. This means that users can now take full advantage of their modern display and camera setups on their latest phones, enjoying high-quality photos in the widely-used JPEG format.

With the latest version 6.51.0.561138754 of Google Photos, Ultra HDR support has been integrated, marking the arrival of this exciting feature. Third-party apps will also be able to leverage the Ultra HDR format once Android 14 is available.

This development is particularly useful for sharing photos via Google Photos links. Even on a standard SDR screen, the images will remain visible, though not as visually impressive as on an HDR screen.

The introduction of Ultra HDR support in Google Photos showcases Google’s commitment to improving the visual experience for Android users. As more apps adopt this format, users can look forward to displaying their photos in stunning detail and vibrant colors, regardless of the screen type.

Sources:

– Google Photos version 6.51.0.561138754

– Android 14 Beta 2

Definitions:

– Ultra HDR: A format introduced by Google that brings support for 10-bit HDR images, making them fully compatible with standard JPEG images and delivering vibrant colors and enhanced contrast.

– SDR (Standard Dynamic Range): A standard format for displaying images that offers a wide range of colors and contrast, commonly used in non-HDR screens.

– JPEG (Joint Photographic Experts Group): A commonly used image format that allows for efficient compression without significant loss of quality.