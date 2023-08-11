Google Expands Testing Phase for New Features in Google Workspace

Google has announced the next testing phase for new features in Google Workspace. The company has expanded the availability of eSignature to provide a more seamless signing experience for individual Google Workspace subscribers. Google has also invited additional users to apply for early access to eSignature in Google Docs and Drive, as well as the test product called “Email Layouts v2” in Gmail.

The positive feedback and constructive insights received during the alpha testing phase have prompted Google to expand the availability of eSignature. Over the next two weeks, eSignature will roll out to individual Google Workspace subscribers. This feature is designed to assist small business owners and individuals who often struggle with managing contracts, customer agreements, and other legally binding documents.

Integrating eSignature with Google Docs and Google Drive will allow users to request and add signatures directly within the platform. This streamlines the process of requesting signatures, tracking the status of pending requests, and finding completed contracts. For recipients, signing a document within Google Drive eliminates the need to switch between apps or tabs, making the process more straightforward and potentially reducing the time it takes to complete a contract.

Select Google Workspace customers in the business, education, enterprise, and non-profit sectors can apply for early access to eSignature. The application also mentions the test product for “Email Layouts v2” in Gmail, which enables users to create, edit, and customize email layouts. These features have the potential to improve contract management for Workspace users, allowing them to send contracts with customized layouts and acquire signatures from clients within Gmail.

Google has plans to enhance eSignature capabilities later in the year. These updates may include a contract audit trail, the ability to request multiple signatures, support for signatures from non-Gmail users, and eSignature on PDF files stored in Drive. For Workspace users with contracts and agreements, the new eSignature capabilities in Google Docs and Drive, along with customizable email layouts, have the potential to significantly simplify the process of acquiring signatures.