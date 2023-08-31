CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Google Announces Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro Event Date

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 31, 2023
Google has officially announced the date for its upcoming hardware event where it will unveil the highly anticipated Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones. The event is scheduled to take place on October 4 in New York City, in a strategic move that seems to be a response to Apple’s recently announced iPhone 15 series event.

While Apple’s event will be held at its campus in Cupertino, California, Google has chosen New York City as its venue. Both events will begin at 10 AM local time.

During the event, Google is expected to introduce the latest additions to its Pixel portfolio, hinting that the Pixel Watch 2 may be launched alongside the new smartphones. Interestingly, Google recently leaked an image of the Pixel 8 Pro on its online store, which has only fueled the excitement surrounding the upcoming event.

According to rumors and leaks, the Pixel 8 Pro is rumored to feature a temperature sensor on the back, a 6.7-inch 120 Hz QHD+ LTPO OLED screen, the Tensor G3 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and storage options of either 128GB or 256GB. It is also said to have a triple rear camera system consisting of a 50 MP main camera with optical image stabilization, a 64 MP ultrawide camera, and a 48 MP telephoto camera. The device is expected to have an 11 MP selfie camera and a 4,950 mAh battery with support for 27W wired charging. It will come preloaded with Android 14.

On the other hand, the Pixel 8 will share the same chipset and Android version, as well as the same storage options and fingerprint sensor as the Pixel 8 Pro. However, it is rumored to have a slightly smaller 6.17-inch 1080×2400 120 Hz touchscreen. Its rear camera system will consist of a 50 MP main camera and a 12 MP ultrawide camera. The device will feature a 4,485 mAh battery, with support for both 24W wired and 12W wireless charging.

