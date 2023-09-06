CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Technology

Google Pixel 8 Pro: A Sneak Peek at the Design

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 6, 2023
  • Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will be launched globally on October 4th, but Google has released some details about the design ahead of time.
  • The official Pixel 8 Pro page gives a 360-degree preview of the smartphone, showcasing its similarities to the Pixel 7 Pro, including a horizontal camera bar on the back and a hole-punch display.
  • The back of the Pixel 8 Pro houses three cameras, similar to its predecessor.
  • The page also reveals that the Pixel 8 Pro will be available in three colors: Sky (blue), Porcelain (white), and Licorice (black).
  • The bezels on the front screen seem to be slimmer, giving the phone a more modern look.
  • This year, the rear camera bar matches the color of the body, adding to the phone’s premium and minimalistic appearance.
  • Google has confirmed that the Pixel 8 Pro will have a temperature sensor on the back, which may contribute to new software and AI-related features.
  • According to leaks and rumors, the Pixel 8 Pro is expected to have a 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz LTPO OLED display and an 11-megapixel selfie camera.
  • The back of the phone is likely to feature a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 64-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 49-megapixel telephoto lens.
  • The Pixel 8 Pro is rumored to be powered by a Google Tensor G3 SoC and a 4,950mAh battery with 27W wired charging.
  • Other anticipated features include a Titan security chip, 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner.
  • The price of the Pixel 8 Pro is expected to be higher than its predecessor, the Pixel 7 Pro.
  • Other brands, such as Apple, are also gearing up to launch their next-gen flagship phones, with the iPhone 15 series set to be unveiled on September 12th.

Sources:
– Jose Ruben and Mishaal Rahman on X

