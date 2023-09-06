Google Pixel 8 Pro: A Sneak Peek at the Design

- Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will be launched globally on October 4th, but Google has released some details about the design ahead of time.
- The official Pixel 8 Pro page gives a 360-degree preview of the smartphone, showcasing its similarities to the Pixel 7 Pro, including a horizontal camera bar on the back and a hole-punch display.
- The back of the Pixel 8 Pro houses three cameras, similar to its predecessor.
- The page also reveals that the Pixel 8 Pro will be available in three colors: Sky (blue), Porcelain (white), and Licorice (black).
- The bezels on the front screen seem to be slimmer, giving the phone a more modern look.
- This year, the rear camera bar matches the color of the body, adding to the phone’s premium and minimalistic appearance.
- Google has confirmed that the Pixel 8 Pro will have a temperature sensor on the back, which may contribute to new software and AI-related features.
- According to leaks and rumors, the Pixel 8 Pro is expected to have a 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz LTPO OLED display and an 11-megapixel selfie camera.
- The back of the phone is likely to feature a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 64-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 49-megapixel telephoto lens.
- The Pixel 8 Pro is rumored to be powered by a Google Tensor G3 SoC and a 4,950mAh battery with 27W wired charging.
- Other anticipated features include a Titan security chip, 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner.
- The price of the Pixel 8 Pro is expected to be higher than its predecessor, the Pixel 7 Pro.
- Other brands, such as Apple, are also gearing up to launch their next-gen flagship phones, with the iPhone 15 series set to be unveiled on September 12th.
Sources:
– Jose Ruben and Mishaal Rahman on X