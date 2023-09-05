The Challenges and Potential Disruptions Facing the Videogame Industry

In a recent interview at GI’s Investment Summit, former chairman of PlayStation Studios, Shawn Layden, discussed three major challenges that the videogame industry needs to address. The first challenge Layden mentioned was the consolidation of studios, which he believes can hinder creativity. He pointed to recent acquisitions and studio closures, such as Embracer Group’s acquisition of Volition, as examples of this trend.

Layden also expressed concerns about rising costs within the gaming industry. He referred to this as an “existential threat” to the industry as a whole. With increasing development costs, it becomes more challenging for smaller studios to compete and deliver unique experiences.

The entry of non-endemic companies into the gaming sector was another point of concern for Layden. He referred to these companies as the “barbarians at the gate” who are looking to disrupt the industry. Companies such as Google, Netflix, Apple, and Amazon have shown interest in entering the gaming market and are seeking ways to capitalize on its financial success.

While Apple has had some success with its App Store and the Apple Arcade subscription service, Layden mentioned that Amazon has struggled to make a significant impact despite significant investment in game development. Google, on the other hand, recently shut down its Stadia cloud gaming service after facing difficulties.

Layden highlighted the importance of being proactive and prepared for these potential disruptions. He believes that the gaming industry should be able to adapt and self-disrupt, rather than relying on external companies to drive change.

It is worth noting that Layden’s viewpoint generated some debate. Some argue that the industry should not be viewed as a singular entity, but rather a collection of individuals and teams with different visions and approaches to game development. However, the concerns raised by Layden highlight the need for the industry to address these challenges and find innovative ways to maintain creativity, manage rising costs, and navigate the entry of non-endemic players.

