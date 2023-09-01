Nest Aware and Nest Aware Plus Subscription Prices Increase by 33%

Google’s Nest Aware and Nest Aware Plus subscription services, which offer cloud-based recording for Nest cameras, are becoming more expensive in the U.S., U.K., and Australia. Current subscribers have been notified via email about a 33% increase in Nest Aware prices, rising from $6 per month or $60 per year to $8 per month or $80 per year. Nest Aware Plus, which provides double the event video history (from 30 to 60 days) and adds 24/7 video history, will change from $12 per month or $120 per year to $15 per month or $150 per year. The new pricing has already been implemented for new subscribers.

Users will still be able to utilize Nest cameras without Nest Aware for live visibility but will lose the ability to record and receive intelligent alerts.

Although Google did not provide a reason for the price increase in its email to subscribers, a help page mentions that “Subscription prices can change to keep up with market shifts, which can include inflation and local tax updates.”

This news comes as Nest announces the discontinuation of its Nest Secure home security service in spring 2024 and amidst a transition of features from the core Nest app to the Google Home app, which has been slow and awkward. For example, the Nest Doorbell now requires the Google Home app instead of the Nest app.

The email assured subscribers that Google remains committed to enhancing the Nest devices’ functionality and bringing new features and innovations to Nest Aware in the future. However, details about these upcoming updates have not been disclosed yet.

This article is based on information from Phil Nickinson, Digital Trends.