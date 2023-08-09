Google Messages to Encrypt Messages by Default on Android Devices

Google announced in a blog post on Tuesday that Google Messages will now be encrypted by default when messaging between Android devices. Previously, users had the option to encrypt their messages, but now it will be the default setting. This means that outside actors will not be able to view or monitor messages sent between two Android devices, including in group chats.

Encrypted messaging is already the default on popular services like WhatsApp, Signal, Telegram, and Apple’s iMessage. However, text messages between iPhone and Android users still lack this encryption due to Apple’s use of iMessage as the default messaging app, which is not available on Android. To ensure encrypted messaging between Android and iPhone, it is recommended to use a third-party instant messaging app instead.

Google’s decision to make Messages encrypted by default aligns with their efforts to promote RCS (rich communication services) within the larger phone industry. Traditional SMS text messages were limited in handling dynamic content such as longer posts, images, and videos. Apple moved away from standard messaging to iMessage in 2011, thus enabling larger files to go through its servers. However, this has resulted in messages sent from non-Apple devices lacking encryption and facing limitations in features like sharing pictures and joining group chats.

RCS, supported by Google, Samsung, and phone carriers, aims to replace SMS as a standard by providing a platform capable of handling modern messaging demands. Apple has been reluctant to adopt RCS, citing a lack of demand from its users. Additionally, court filings in the Apple vs. Epic Games trial revealed that iMessage is a key factor in users’ hesitation to switch from iPhone. As a result, the phase-out of SMS becomes imperative.

By defaulting to encrypted messaging on Google Messages, Google not only enhances user privacy and security but also promotes the adoption of RCS, paving the way for a more advanced and secure form of communication across all Android devices.