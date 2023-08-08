Google’s Messages App Implements End-to-End Encryption for Group Chats

Google has announced that its Messages app will now have fully end-to-end encryption for RCS (Rich Communication Services) messages by default. This new feature ensures that messages are kept private from both Google and the carriers. It is a significant milestone for Google and its ongoing efforts with RCS.

In addition to this update, Google has also introduced end-to-end encryption for group chats in Messages. This was a promised upgrade that was announced last year and was initially implemented for one-on-one messages in late 2020.

End-to-end encryption has been a long, sought-after feature for Google Messages. It brings the app on par with Apple’s iMessage, which has long offered this level of security for all conversations. The implementation of end-to-end encryption for group chats is a welcome addition for users, as it ensures that their conversations remain private and secure.

RCS offers several benefits over standard SMS, including typing indicators, read receipts, and the ability to share high-resolution photos and videos. Despite Google’s efforts, Apple has not adopted RCS, which means that texting between Android devices and iPhones is still not as seamless as it could be. Apple prefers to maintain its proprietary messaging service and encourages users to purchase iPhones for the best experience.

Overall, the implementation of end-to-end encryption in Google’s Messages app is a significant step towards ensuring user privacy and security. With this update, Google aims to provide a better messaging experience while keeping users’ conversations confidential.