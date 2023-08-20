Google Messages App Prepares for Satellite Connectivity Support

A placeholder UI has been discovered in the Google Messages app, offering a preview of its upcoming satellite connectivity support for sending emergency SOS messages. It seems that users will have the ability to customize their SOS message rather than relying on a preset phrase.

Earlier, Google had announced that Android 14 would enable smartphones to communicate directly via satellite connectivity. This means that select smartphones running Android 14 in the future will be capable of sending text messages without relying on traditional network coverage. A Google executive confirmed this development last year. The recent discovery provides a glimpse of certain user interface elements for the upcoming satellite connectivity feature within the Google Messages app.

Courtesy of Neïl Rahmouni on X (formerly Twitter), we now have a visual representation of what emergency SOS messages through satellite will look like on Android. The interface depicted in the image is currently a placeholder, suggesting that satellite-based emergency SOS support will be integrated directly into the Messages app, rather than being a standalone application.

The placeholder UI elements reveal a messaging interface that resembles regular conversations. It features a compose box clearly labeled as a “Satellite message” and a character counter on the right side. This indicates that the SOS feature will have a word limit for emergency messages.

This approach makes sense, as emergency SOS messages typically have fewer characters than regular SMS texts. Google Messages’ implementation of satellite-enabled messages appears to be more user-friendly than Apple’s Emergency SOS feature, as users will have the ability to personalize the text they send, instead of being limited to a few pre-written options.

It is not surprising to see Google incorporating support for emergency SOS over satellite into the Messages app. Google’s senior vice president of platforms and ecosystems, Hiroshi Lockheimer, confirmed last year that the company planned to introduce satellite connectivity in the next version of Android.

It is currently unclear which types or brands of Android phones will support satellite connectivity. According to Rahman, the feature requires specific modem hardware to function, indicating that not all Android 14 devices will be able to access this capability.