Google Messages Makes a Small Change that Has a Big Impact on Muscle Memory

In October of 2019, Google introduced a new feature in Google Messages that allows users to be reminded of received messages at a later time. By long-pressing on a conversation thread, users can tap an alarm clock icon in the top-right corner and choose from various suggestions or set their own reminder.

When receiving an incoming message, Google previously displayed three options: “Mark as read,” “Reply,” and “Remind 1 hr.”

However, Google has recently made a small change to the arrangement of these actions. Now, the options appear in the following order: “Mark as read,” “Remind 1 hr,” and “Reply.” This means that the “Reply” button has been moved to the far right, making it slightly easier to access and eliminating the need to navigate between two other buttons. While this change may seem insignificant, it actually has a notable impact on muscle memory.

Interestingly, this change is currently being tested through A/B testing and has not been widely rolled out. Some users have reported seeing this change in the latest beta release (version 20230808_01_RC00), but others have not yet experienced it.

This tweak in Google Messages is a small update, but it showcases how even minor changes to user interfaces can have an unexpected impact. Google continues to improve and refine its messaging app, and users can expect to see more updates and enhancements in the future.