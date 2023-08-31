Google Maps Tests Updated Color Palette, Drawing Comparisons to Apple Maps

Google Maps is currently testing an updated color palette for its background map layer, which is drawing comparisons to Apple Maps. The new color scheme features a lighter shade of blue for water, with hints of green, which is reminiscent of Apple Maps. The change is more vibrant and noticeable for those living near oceans, lakes, or rivers.

In contrast, Google has opted for a darker green shade with hints of blue for nature areas such as parks and forests. Roads are now gray instead of white, providing more visibility. Freeways are also a dark gray instead of yellow, following a similar approach to Apple Maps. The use of yellow/beige for busy areas remains unchanged. The overall dark theme of Google Maps appears to be unaffected.

Aside from the color changes, directions in the user interface now use a much darker shade of green for important information. Although the individual color tweaks may not seem drastic, the combined effect gives Google Maps a distinctly different look from its previous version.

In addition to the color changes, Google Maps is also testing a new Material 3 bottom bar without dynamic color. This feature has been reported by some Android users, although it is not widely available on all devices checked. It is likely that Google is still in the testing phase and may make further adjustments before a wider rollout.

