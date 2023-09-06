Google Maps Now Allows Users to Customize Saved Places with Emoji

Google Maps has introduced a new feature that allows users to assign custom emojis to their Saved Places, making it easier to identify places on the map. Previously, all Saved Places had the same icon, which could be confusing. Now, users can choose from a wide range of emojis to represent their favorite places.

To assign an emoji to a Saved Place, users can access their Saved Places list in the Google Maps app and tap on “Choose Icon.” From there, they can select any emoji or even search for emojis by text on the iPhone app. The feature is available on both Android and iOS platforms.

This new feature not only adds a fun and personalized touch to Saved Places, but it also makes it more convenient to navigate and recognize different locations on the map. Users can now have multiple lists with different emojis, allowing them to easily distinguish between different categories or types of places.

To access Saved Places, users can go to the “Saved” tab in the Maps app on either Android or iOS. The emoji icon can be changed through the edit function on existing lists.

Overall, this update enhances the user experience on Google Maps by providing a visual representation of Saved Places. It eliminates confusion and makes it easier to find and remember favorite places with just a glance at the map.

