A Change to Google Maps on Android and iOS: How to Hide Search and UI Elements

A recent update to Google Maps on Android and iOS has changed how users hide the search and bottom bar, as well as other UI elements. Instead of tapping on the screen, users now need to swipe up on the search bar to hide these elements and focus solely on the map. This change has received mixed reactions, as the previous gesture of tapping anywhere on the map to hide was more intuitive.

The argument for the new gesture is that it aligns with the action you want to take: getting rid of the UI elements. However, users still need to tap to bring back the UI. There are also instances where users have to swipe up twice to hide certain elements. For example, if the “Latest in [area]” sheet is peeking up from the bottom bar, a swipe will remove that UI, requiring another swipe to remove all other UI. On the other hand, when location listings are up, only one swipe is needed to hide the UI.

This change also affects the pin-dropping feature. Tapping anywhere on the map now immediately drops a pin, which may be an intended result of the update.

The previous tap to hide gesture had been a long-standing feature in Google Maps, making it more familiar to users. The new swipe up gesture, however, may not be as intuitive, especially since swiping up is less common compared to swiping down.

Reports of the tap gesture being removed first surfaced in the Google Maps Help forum in February. It is possible that the change was initially tested in limited capacity before being rolled out more widely. As of now, the new gesture is available on all Android and iOS devices.