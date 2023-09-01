Google Maps Testing Major Redesign with New Color Scheme

Google is reportedly testing a major redesign of its default map layer, featuring a new color scheme that bears resemblance to Apple Maps. The current gray background for land and white roads on Google Maps is being replaced with a nearly white background for land and darker gray roads, much like Apple Maps. This change aims to provide a more realistic representation of the color of roads and make them more prominent on the map.

Various colors on the map have been adjusted in the redesign. The blue water has become lighter, while the green forest appears darker. Moreover, major highways that were previously depicted in bright yellow are now a darker gray compared to regular roads.

Navigation mode also receives an update in terms of color scheme. The header adopts a darker green color, and the current route is displayed in dark blue. Previously, navigation mode followed the Google logo colors, with Google Green for the header, red for location pins, and blue, yellow, or red for routes depending on traffic. The new design, however, features more muted colors.

It is unclear whether this redesign will be widely released and whether it represents a one-off test or a glimpse into the future of Google Maps. Google Maps underwent a significant color overhaul in 2020 and a major redesign in 2017. Given the nature of the tech industry, where frequent redesigns are considered necessary, it may be time for another refresh.

