Electric Vehicle Features Prioritized in Google Maps

Google is prioritizing electric vehicle (EV)-centric features in its Maps and built-in software for vehicles. EV owners using Android Auto reportedly saw gas stations being demoted in the points of interest categories list on Google Maps. Google confirmed this change, stating that it has been available to EV drivers since 2022 through the Google built-in vehicle software introduced in 2020.

Google Maps now offers several EV-centric capabilities:

1. Real-time charging port availability: EV drivers can search for “ev charging stations” on Google Maps to see the real-time availability of charging ports at nearby stations, reducing wait times.

2. Charging speed filters: Users can filter stations based on charging speed, including the option to find stations with chargers of 150 kilowatts or higher for a quick recharge in under 40 minutes.

3. Plug type filters: Maps allows users to filter stations based on their EV’s plug type to ensure compatibility.

4. Adding charging stops to trips: When planning a trip that requires a charging stop, Maps suggests the best stop based on factors like traffic, charge level, and energy consumption.

5. Charging stations in search results: Maps displays charging stations in search results for locations like supermarkets, making it easier for EV drivers to choose a store where they can charge their vehicle while running errands.

While the ability to hide gas stations in favor of charging stations has been available since last year, it has become more prominent now due to the increasing adoption of EVs. Although some EVs come with Google built-in software, many EV drivers still rely on phone-to-car projection systems like Android Auto and CarPlay. Using Google Maps through their phones, EV drivers hope to find charging stations more conveniently, as charging EVs can currently be challenging.