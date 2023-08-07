Google Upgrades Safety Feature to Protect Your Privacy Online

In its ongoing efforts to ensure user privacy, Google has introduced an upgraded safety feature that will help protect sensitive information online. This new feature is designed to alert users if any personal information is displayed on the search engine and immediately request its removal.

The upgraded dashboard builds upon the existing Results About You Tool that was launched by Google last year. The tool already sends alerts to users if it detects personal information such as phone numbers, home addresses, and email addresses. The latest updates now allow users to track their activity and receive notifications when new information is detected.

Furthermore, Google has also enhanced its personal explicit image removal tool. This feature allows users to remove explicit content that they may have previously posted. With the updated version, users will now also be alerted if these images appear on other websites without their consent.

While the tool focuses on removing information and images from Google Search, it is important to note that the content will still be accessible on the web pages that host it. Nonetheless, this upgraded feature is a significant step towards protecting user privacy. The tool can be easily accessed by clicking on the Google profile picture.

Google is the leading search engine, commanding over 85% of the search market share and 95% of mobile traffic, according to HubSpot. By censoring personal information from Google searches, individuals can significantly hinder attempts to invade their privacy.

To access the Results About You Tool, users can navigate to their Google Account and search for themselves. If any search results contain sensitive information, they can be flagged for removal by clicking on “More” and then “Remove Result.” Users will be required to provide a reason for removal, such as it displaying personal contact information. Additionally, requests for content removal can also be submitted directly from the websites where the information is found. Google will send a confirmation email within a few hours and users can monitor the status of their requests from the “Results About You” page.

Google has stated that the upgraded dashboard will be made available to users in the coming days.