Google Maps Rolls Out New Features for Electric Vehicle Owners

Google has quietly introduced several helpful changes for electric vehicle (EV) drivers. According to The Verge, Android Auto users will no longer see gas stations as points of interest on Google Maps. Instead, they will be shown charging stations and other valuable information relevant to EV drivers.

In a statement to The Verge, Google spokesperson Pearl Xu revealed that some of these features have been available to drivers since 2022, while others were implemented as early as 2020. Xu highlighted the following EV-specific features in Google Maps and Google’s operating system:

1. Real-time charging port availability: Users can search for “ev charging stations” on Google Maps and view the current availability of charging ports at nearby stations. This helps drivers avoid waiting in line.

2. Charging speed filters: The option to filter charging stations by charging speed allows users to easily find stations that offer chargers with a capacity of 150 kilowatts or higher. This enables faster charging times, with some vehicles being able to replenish their battery within 40 minutes or less. Alternatively, users can also filter for stations with chargers of 50 kilowatts or higher.

3. Plug type filters: EV owners can filter charging stations based on their vehicle’s specific plug type. This ensures that only compatible stations are displayed on the map.

4. Adding charging stops to trips: Google Maps now suggests the best charging stop for EV drivers based on factors such as real-time traffic, current charge level, and expected energy consumption. This feature helps users plan their journeys more efficiently.

5. Charging stations in search results: Search results now indicate when establishments, such as supermarkets, have charging stations on-site. This allows users to conveniently select locations that offer both shopping and charging facilities.

These new features have been well-received and are expected to further enhance the user experience for EV owners. It is likely that Google will expand these capabilities to its mobile platform, benefiting a wider range of users in the future.