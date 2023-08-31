Google Cancels Pixel Pass, Offers Discounts and Pity Prize Instead

Google has made some significant changes to its Pixel Pass subscription service, leaving many users disappointed. The Pixel Pass, introduced in 2021, offered users a bundle of services, including cloud storage, YouTube Premium, Google Play, and Preferred Care protection, along with a small discount on their next Pixel upgrade. However, Google has now announced that it will no longer offer Pixel Pass for any new Pixel purchases and users will not be able to renew their subscriptions.

Although Google has promised to fulfill its two-year commitment to existing Pixel Pass subscribers, many users are left wondering why the service is being discontinued. In a statement, Google simply said that it is “committed to fulfilling our promise for the full 2-year term on the Pixel Pass subscription” and that it continues to evaluate offers based on customer feedback.

Instead of Pixel Pass, Google will now offer discounted individual subscriptions to services like Google One, Google Play Pass, and YouTube Premium. Existing Pixel Pass subscribers will also be able to upgrade their Pixel device two years after their initial phone purchase, and those who trade in their current Pixel will receive a $100 credit towards their next Pixel purchase.

While some users have already received a $100 loyalty reward credit, there will be no refunds for canceled subscriptions. Users who wish to unsubscribe from Pixel Pass can do so by paying off the remainder of their phone, but they will lose access to their bundled memberships.

This abrupt cancellation of Pixel Pass highlights the risks involved in subscribing to Google’s services. It also raises concerns about the long-term viability of other subscription deals offered by the company. Google’s “Made By Google” event on October 4th, where the Pixel 8 will be unveiled, will likely not include Pixel Pass as an option. Users should approach subscription deals with caution, as they can change unexpectedly before the original contract is up.

