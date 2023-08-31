Pixel Pass Subscription Program Discontinued by Google, Leaving Customers Disappointed

Google recently announced that it is discontinuing its Pixel Pass subscription program, which was launched alongside the Pixel 6 series of phones in October 2021. The program promised customers “Google’s best mobile services, device protection, and regular device upgrades” for a monthly payment. However, Pixel Pass customers received an email stating that the program is no longer accepting new subscriptions or renewals.

Many customers are disappointed as they were expecting a phone upgrade after two years as part of the Pixel Pass program. The program included the cost of the phone and discounted rates for bundled services over the two-year timeframe. Customers also mention losing access to bundled services they had enjoyed as part of the package.

The timing of this news is particularly significant, as Google is set to launch its new Pixel 8 lineup on October 4th. The promised “regular device upgrades” will no longer be available for any Pixel Pass customers, even those who were eligible after crossing the two-year mark.

Google’s explanation for discontinuing Pixel Pass is that they want to offer the best value for their hardware products and provide users with the flexibility to purchase their preferred services. They claim that customers can still upgrade their Pixel devices after 24 months with financing options available through Google Fi or the Google Store, but this excludes the Pixel Pass package.

Although Google is not offering refunds to Pixel Pass subscribers, they are issuing a $100 loyalty reward credit as compensation. However, this credit can only be used towards another purchase with Google, which may not be a satisfactory solution for customers who feel let down by the sudden change in the program.

In conclusion, Pixel Pass has been discontinued by Google, leaving customers without the promised device upgrades and bundled services. While Google offers some compensation, the news has disappointed loyal Pixel customers who were expecting a seamless upgrade process. It remains to be seen how this decision will impact customer trust and the reception of the upcoming Pixel 8 lineup.

