The Power of AI Models

Technology

The Prospects of Gaming Chromebooks

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 20, 2023
Rumors have circulated for years about Google’s potential development of gaming Chromebooks. In 2022, there was speculation that Google was collaborating with Nvidia to create a Chromebook equipped with a next-gen RTX graphics card. However, these rumors have since been debunked, and perhaps this outcome is for the best.

The concept of a gaming Chromebook may sound appealing on the surface, but it is likely to present numerous challenges for users. Currently, Google relies on virtual machines (VM) to run many of its applications. Unfortunately, VM usage often results in diminished performance. While it may function adequately, running apps within a VM falls short compared to running them without one.

Performance is crucial in gaming, particularly on a computer. Chromebooks, on the other hand, are designed to offer a lightweight and streamlined browsing experience without the burden of unnecessary bulk. Therefore, the idea of a gaming-focused Chromebook becomes questionable. These laptops lack the physical space necessary to accommodate higher-end graphics cards, which generate more heat and require advanced cooling systems.

Some laptop manufacturers, such as Apple with its MacBook Air, have managed to navigate this challenge by employing efficient cooling mechanisms. However, Google has faced more significant obstacles in the hardware realm and has yet to produce a Google-branded Chromebook that outperforms third-party options from companies like Asus and Samsung. Therefore, banking on Google’s success in optimizing virtual machines on its hardware and ensuring proper cooling while maintaining a compact and manageable device becomes a risky proposition.

Despite the current absence of gaming Chromebooks, it is likely that Google will eventually venture into this market. However, this development is unlikely to occur in the near future. Fortunately, other companies are making strides in offering superior options for the Linux community. Valve, for instance, continues to provide an excellent alternative for PC gaming through its Steam Deck.

