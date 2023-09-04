Google Keep Introduces Text Formatting for More Complex Notes

Google Keep, the note-taking app by Google, has added a new feature that allows users to format text in their notes. This feature has been long-awaited, as Google has been teasing a formatting toolset in Keep for over a year. Now, users can create more complex notes by using bold, italicized, and underlined text, as well as headers.

The new formatting options in Google Keep make it easier for users to convey their thoughts and create notes that are more organized. By splitting thoughts into sections using headers, users can now have more structure within a single note. This eliminates the need to create separate notes with the same label for related thoughts.

To format text in Google Keep, users simply need to tap the “A” symbol next to the color picker icon in the Android app. This will bring up the formatting options, including the ability to choose between a header and normal text, as well as different text styles. Existing text can also be formatted by highlighting it and selecting the desired formatting option.

It’s important to note that the text formatting feature may not be available to all users at the time of writing, but it is expected to roll out to everyone soon.

Overall, the addition of text formatting in Google Keep enhances the functionality of the note-taking app, allowing users to create more detailed and organized notes on the go.

