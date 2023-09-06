Google Reportedly Delays Android 14 Stable Release to October

According to recent reports, Google has delayed the stable release of Android 14 to October, deviating from its initial plan to release the new operating system in September. Earlier, it was expected that the stable version of Android 14 would be released on Labor Day in the US. However, it appears that the release has been postponed.

The delay in the release of Android 14 was unexpected, as even original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) were anticipating its launch. The source code release of Android 14 is said to have been pushed back to next month, impacting the plans of OEMs. They were reportedly informed about vulnerabilities in Android 14 that needed to be addressed before its release.

If rumors are to be believed, the stable version of Android 14 is now scheduled to launch on October 4. Interestingly, this is also the date of Google’s upcoming hardware announcement event, where the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel Watch 2 are expected to be unveiled. This timing is unusual, as Google typically releases new software updates at least a month or two in advance of its hardware launches.

The reason behind the delay in the release of Android 14 remains unclear. The Android 14 beta phase has already seen some unexpected updates, including the release of a fifth beta. It appears that the underlying issues of Android 14 have not been completely resolved as of yet.

The delay has also caused confusion among Google’s phone-making partners. For instance, OnePlus had announced its own stable release of Android 14 later this month, assuming that the official release would take place on Labor Day. It is uncertain how this delay will affect the promises made by these partners.

At present, the delay is merely a rumor, and Google still has the opportunity to prove it wrong by releasing Android 14 before October 4. Only time will tell what unfolds in the coming days.

