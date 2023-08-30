Google Introduces Automatic SafeSearch Feature to Blur Explicit Images

Google has unveiled a new feature that automatically blurs explicit images in its search results. By default, this setting will be applied to all users, even those who have not enabled SafeSearch. The feature was first announced in February and is now being rolled out globally.

The introduction of this feature is part of Google’s wider initiative to provide users with greater control over their personal information, privacy, and online safety. In addition to the automatic blurring of explicit images, the company has also made updates to its “results about you” dashboard. This dashboard now allows users to easily request the removal of their own personal information or explicit imagery from search results. Furthermore, Google has streamlined access to parental controls for families, making it easier to set up and manage these features directly from the search interface.

It is important to note that users have the option to adjust this setting at any time, as long as they are not using a supervised account. By clicking on the “SafeSearch” button, located in the top right corner of the Google Search screen, users can disable the automatic blurring of explicit images by selecting the “Off” option.

Google’s new SafeSearch feature provides an added layer of protection for users, helping to ensure that explicit content is blurred, regardless of whether or not SafeSearch is enabled. By prioritizing user safety and privacy, Google aims to create a more secure online environment for all individuals.

