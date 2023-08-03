Google Updates Search to Give Users More Control Over Their Information

Google has made several updates to its Search feature, focusing on providing users with more control over the information that appears in their search results. Last year, the company introduced a tool that allowed users to remove search results containing personal information such as phone numbers, home addresses, or email addresses. Now, Google has enhanced the effectiveness of this tool with a new feature called “results about you.”

The updated tool, which will be available in the coming days, will notify users when personal information related to them appears in search results. Upon receiving an alert, users can promptly request that Google removes those specific results. This proactive approach to identifying and removing personal information from search results is intended to make it easier for users to protect their privacy.

In addition to the “results about you” tool, Google has extended its data protection features. Earlier this year, the company introduced Google One, a feature that scans the dark web to check if a user’s information has been compromised in a data breach. The “results about you” update seems to operate in a similar manner, enabling users to proactively manage their personal information.

To access the tool, users can tap their profile photo in the Google app and select “results about you,” or visit a dedicated webpage created by the company. While the tool is currently available in the United States in English, Google plans to expand its availability to other languages and regions.

Furthermore, Google has expanded its system for removing explicit photos of individuals. Previously, users could request the removal of non-consensual explicit images from search results. Now, Google has extended this policy to include consensual explicit imagery. If users have uploaded explicit content that they no longer want to be available, they can ask Google to remove it from search results if it has been published without permission. However, this policy does not apply to commercially available content.

To enhance user safety, Google has also updated its parental controls and SafeSearch features. Starting this month, explicit imagery will be blurred by default in search results, and users can disable SafeSearch blurring in their settings if permitted by network administrators or guardians. Additionally, accessing parental controls has been made easier through a search query like “Google parental controls” or “Google Family Link,” which will display an information box explaining how to adjust the settings.