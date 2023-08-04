Google Introduces Updates to Enhance User Control over Personal Information and Online Safety

Google is implementing several Search updates to empower users with greater control over their personal information, privacy, and online safety. The company has announced the simplification of the process for users to locate and remove search results related to themselves. Simultaneously, Google is updating its policies concerning personal explicit images to eliminate such content from Search.

To facilitate this, Google is launching a new dashboard that promptly alerts users if web results featuring their contact information are displayed on Search. This dashboard builds on the functionality of Google’s existing “Results about you” tool, which was introduced last year. Equipped with this new dashboard, users can effortlessly request the removal of search results containing their phone numbers, home addresses, or emails, effectively enhancing their control over their contact information.

To access this tool, users can click on their Google account photo in the Google app and select “Results about you.” While the tool is currently available only in the U.S. and in English, Google is actively working on expanding its availability to more locations and languages.

In an effort to protect users from inadvertently stumbling upon explicit imagery on Search, Google has recently introduced a safeguard that automatically blurs explicit content by default. This feature applies to adult or graphic violent content and is accessible to all users worldwide. While users can turn off the SafeSearch blurring setting at any time, it may be locked by a guardian or a school network administrator.

Additionally, Google is simplifying the process of finding parental controls directly on Search. By entering relevant queries such as “google parental controls” or “google family link,” users will be presented with a box containing information on managing their parental controls.

Furthermore, Google is expanding its policies to enable users to remove explicit content that they themselves have uploaded. Previously, Google allowed the removal of nonconsensual explicit imagery from Search. However, with this update, users can now request the removal of their personal explicit images that were previously uploaded and published without their approval. Notably, this policy does not apply to content that is being currently commercialized.

Although removing content from Google Search does not erase it from the web or other search engines, Google aims to provide users with greater control over their private information appearing in Search.