The Race to Expand Generative AI Reaches Digital Assistants

Google is joining the ongoing race to expand generative AI technology by revamping its Assistant to include generative AI-powered technology. According to an internal email obtained by Axios, Google Assistant’s Vice President Peeyush Ranjan and Product Director Duke Dukellis explained their reasoning behind this decision. They emphasized the need to focus on delivering high-quality, critical product experiences for users, while also recognizing the transformative potential of generative AI.

The email revealed that Google has already begun working on integrating this technology into mobile devices. However, there is no specific timeline for when these updates will be incorporated into smart home devices or the exact nature of these updates. One possibility is leveraging Bard, Google’s AI chatbot, to interact with Assistant users. Alternatively, they may develop something completely original.

The development of this technology within Google has prompted some internal reconfiguration, such as the merging of the Surfaces and Services teams. As a result, the company will also be letting go of a “small” number of employees, although the exact figure was not disclosed.

In its efforts to enhance its Assistant, Google is joining the wave of companies investing in generative AI technology. The potential for AI to transform people’s lives is becoming increasingly recognized. By harnessing the power of generative AI, Google aims to create a supercharged Assistant that offers enhanced capabilities and experiences to its users.