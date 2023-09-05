Google Updates Android Branding with New Logo Design

Google has unveiled a new logo design and branding for its mobile operating system, Android. The company is changing the branding by adopting “Android” with a capital A instead of the previous all lowercase letters. Along with the new logo, the bug droid avatar is also being updated to a 3D design.

The new Android logo incorporates elements from Google’s Material design system to align with the company’s overall branding. The typeface of the logo is also being refreshed, suggesting that these changes may be reflected in future operating system updates.

While this rebranding may not be as significant as the transition from dessert names to version numbers in 2019, it still represents an evolution of the Android brand. In 2019, Google made the decision to abandon dessert names like KitKat and Lollipop for major Android updates, opting instead for version numbers. At that time, Google announced that the Android device ecosystem had reached 2.5 billion devices. With the latest announcement, that number has now grown to 3 billion, indicating steady but not explosive growth over the past four years.

According to Jason Fournier, director of Android consumer brand management, the updated visual identity is intended to reflect the core ethos of Android, which is being open, iterative, and inclusive. Fournier stated, “We believe our brand system and how we show up visually to the world as Android should reflect Android’s core ethos…and it’s also a lot of fun, too.”

The new branding, including the 3D logo, will begin appearing on Android devices and other platforms later this year. As Google is set to host an event on October 4 to announce the Pixel 8 series, it is likely that the updated Android branding will be showcased during the event.

