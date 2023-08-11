Android Devices to Support Call Switching and Internet Sharing

Google is said to be working on a new feature for Android that will allow users to link their multiple Android devices together, similar to Apple’s Continuity features. According to Android expert Mishaal Rahman, the feature will enable Android devices signed into the same Google account to communicate with each other. This could potentially allow for features such as “Call Switching,” which would allow users to switch between connected devices during calls, and “Internet Sharing,” which could provide an easier way to set up a personal hotspot across the linked devices.

Apple already has a call-switching feature called “iPhone Mobile Calls” that allows users to make and receive calls from Apple devices signed into the same Apple ID. However, Android Authority highlights that Apple’s feature does not allow users to receive calls from another iPhone. In contrast, the wording in Google’s leaked screenshot suggests that their “Call Switching” feature could potentially be used to switch between different Android devices, including phones.

While Google has not officially announced this feature or provided a release date, Rahman claims that the “Link Your Devices” menu for this feature will appear in the device settings under Settings > Google > Devices & Sharing. This feature could be beneficial for users who need to manage multiple phones, allowing them to easily switch between devices during calls.

It is still unclear when this feature will roll out, and Google has not responded to requests for comment. However, if these leaks are accurate, Android users can look forward to enhanced device connectivity and functionality in the near future.