Google Introduces AI-Powered Search Tool in India and Japan

Google has announced the introduction of a new generative artificial intelligence (AI) feature to its Search tool in India and Japan. Initially launched in the United States, the feature is now being rolled out in these two countries, giving users the option to opt in.

In Japan, this feature will be available in local languages, while in India, it will be offered in English and Hindi. Users will now be able to prompt the search tool and receive text or visual results, including summaries.

Google’s Search tool assists users in seeking information, such as finding specific products or obtaining general knowledge. This is distinct from Google’s chatbot, Bard, which is capable of engaging in human-like conversations and even generating software code.

Google’s generative AI feature in Search helps users obtain relevant information quickly and effectively.

This new AI-powered functionality allows individuals to interact with the search tool in a more dynamic and interactive way, facilitating efficient access to desired information. By expanding its reach to India and Japan, Google aims to provide a localized experience to its users in these countries.

This move also highlights the growing significance of AI in enhancing user experiences and expanding the capabilities of search engines. Google’s generative AI feature in Search assists users in obtaining relevant information quickly and effectively.

With this expansion, users in India and Japan can now benefit from the innovative capabilities of this AI-powered search tool, making it easier than ever to find the information they need.

Sources:

– Google

– Google Search