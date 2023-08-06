Google Urges Users to Activate Enhanced Safe Browsing Feature

Google is actively encouraging users to enable its Enhanced Safe Browsing feature through persistent alerts in Gmail. Enhanced Safe Browsing was introduced in 2007 as an upgrade to Google’s standard Safe Browsing feature, which warns users about known phishing and malware sites. The main difference between the two security features is that while Safe Browsing compares visited sites to a locally stored list, Enhanced Safe Browsing checks sites in real-time against Google’s cloud services to determine if they are malicious.

Users have reported receiving multiple alerts asking them to enable Enhanced Safe Browsing, even after declining the offer. The alerts appear in Gmail on Chrome for Windows and Android, displaying a banner that states, “Get additional protection against phishing. Turn on Enhanced Safe Browsing to get additional protection against dangerous emails.” Users are given the options to either continue or decline the feature.

While the purpose of Enhanced Safe Browsing is to enhance users’ online security, Google’s persistent push for its adoption raises concerns. It seems to disregard user choice as the alerts continue to appear despite declining the offer. This approach may be perceived as intrusive and nagging.

Privacy is another concern associated with this feature. When users are signed in to Chrome, the data related to Safe Browsing is temporarily linked to their Google Account. Google claims that this is done to tailor its protections to each user’s situation, but the connection is anonymized after a short period. However, some users may not feel comfortable linking their Google account to Chrome or having their browsing data associated with their account.

In today’s era where data privacy is a growing concern, users should have the freedom to make informed decisions about their online safety without being forced into a particular choice. Enhanced Safe Browsing does offer increased security in Gmail by protecting users from malicious links in emails.

To enable the feature, users can follow these steps:

1. Open their Google Account.

2. Click on “Security.”

3. Scroll down to “Enhanced Safe Browsing” and click on “Manage Enhanced Safe Browsing.”

4. Toggle the Enhanced Safe Browsing setting to enabled.

BleepingComputer has reached out to Google for comment on the frequent alerts and will update the story if a response is received.