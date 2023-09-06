New Look for Android: A Makeover That Reflects the Brand’s Core Ethos

In a world dominated by Android smartphones, Google has decided to give the Android logo a complete makeover. With over 3 billion Android devices worldwide, it is evident that Android is the preferred choice for many users.

Jason Fournier, the director of Android Consumer Brand Management, explained that the brand system and visual representation of Android should embody its core values of being open, iterative, and inclusive. In 2019, Google made a significant change to the Android logo and also switched from naming Android versions after desserts to a numerical system.

The inspiration behind the new logo comes from Material design, which complements the Google brand palette and offers adaptability. Previously, the Android logo had lowercase styling, but now it will be displayed as “Android” instead of “android,” giving it more prominence when placed next to Google’s logo. Fournier mentioned that the new stylization of Android closely mirrors Google’s logo, creating a sense of balance between the two.

One of the most recognizable elements of the Android logo, the bugdroid, has also undergone changes. It now appears with more dimension and personality, aiming to reflect the dynamic nature of Android itself. The robot’s full-body appearance has been updated to ensure easy transition between digital and real-life environments, making it a versatile and reliable companion across various channels, platforms, and contexts.

Google understands the evolving needs and preferences of users who seek more choice and autonomy. The new Android logo aims to embody this spirit, providing users with the freedom to create on their terms.

Overall, the refreshed Android logo not only aligns with Google’s brand identity but also reflects the brand’s commitment to innovation, adaptability, and user empowerment.

