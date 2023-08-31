CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Technology

Google Offers Three Months of GeForce Now to Chromebook Owners

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 31, 2023
Google Offers Three Months of GeForce Now to Chromebook Owners

Google has announced that all Chromebook owners are eligible to claim three months of free access to GeForce Now. Most Chromebook users will receive a GeForce Now Priority subscription, while owners of Cloud Gaming Chromebooks will get access to the Ultimate tier. This promotion is tied to the launch of Baldur’s Gate 3 on Nvidia’s cloud gaming service.

GeForce Now, which was publicly launched in 2020 after a five-year beta testing period, offers users instant access to a powerful computer without the need for updates, patches, or graphic settings. However, a fast and low-latency internet connection is required to stream games from Nvidia’s servers.

While building and accessing a library on Nvidia’s service may be slightly cumbersome compared to competitors like Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and the now-defunct Stadia, with the need to link various store accounts to determine eligible titles, Nvidia’s GeForce Now library webpage simplifies the process by providing a searchable catalog of over 1,500 supported titles.

The duration of this promotional offer has not been specified by Google, but it is only available for a limited time. Chromebook owners can claim the offer on a dedicated “special perks” webpage.

Source: Engadget (No URL provided)

Note: Definitions of terms:
– GeForce Now: Nvidia’s cloud gaming service that provides users with access to a powerful computer for streaming games.
– Chromebook: A laptop or tablet running the Chrome OS operating system developed by Google.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Technology

Thousands of Dollars’ Worth of Apple Products Stolen from Bellmead Walmart

Aug 31, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Google Discontinues Pixel Pass Service: What You Need to Know

Aug 31, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

Tough Break for Magic Leap One Customers as Device’s Functionality Set to Cease

Aug 31, 2023 Robert Andrew

You missed

Science

Russia’s Failed Luna-25 Lunar Lander Found: Crater Discovered on Moon’s Surface

Aug 31, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

Thousands of Dollars’ Worth of Apple Products Stolen from Bellmead Walmart

Aug 31, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

Google Discontinues Pixel Pass Service: What You Need to Know

Aug 31, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

Google Offers Three Months of GeForce Now to Chromebook Owners

Aug 31, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments