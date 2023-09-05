Google Unveils New Branding and Features for Android

Google has recently announced a brand makeover for Android, along with several new features for Google apps and Android devices. The new look for Android is intended to reflect its core values of openness, iteration, and inclusivity. The Android logo has been updated with a curvier design, closer to the style of the Google logo. The Android mascot, Bugdroid, has also received a 3D makeover, complete with new colors, accessories, and playful animations.

One of the new features announced is the Google Assistant-powered widget called Assistant At a Glance. It utilizes machine learning algorithms to provide users with relevant information such as local weather, travel updates, and event reminders, all displayed on the home screen.

Google has also introduced Image Q&A on its Lookout app, which uses artificial intelligence to generate detailed descriptions of images. This feature is particularly useful for people who are blind or have low vision, as it provides proper descriptions of images and allows follow-up questions to learn more about them. Additionally, Google has expanded the language options for Lookout, adding 11 more languages including Chinese, Korean, and Japanese.

Another welcome addition is the ability to import and digitize passes with barcodes or QR codes into Google Wallet. Users can now store a secure digital version of their gym pass or library card in Google Wallet, eliminating the need to carry physical cards.

Android Auto now supports audio conference calls on platforms like Webex and Zoom. This allows users to join meetings and browse their schedules on their car display, enabling hands-free participation in important calls while on the go.

Lastly, Google Assistant now integrates sleep-tracking data from Fitbit or Google Fit into its routines. By setting up a routine and saying “Hey Google, good morning,” users can receive a recap of their sleep stats along with their morning news.

These new features are being rolled out starting today and can be accessed through app updates in the Google Play Store. With these updates, Google continues to enhance the Android experience, making it more user-friendly and versatile.

