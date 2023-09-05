CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Google Expands Duet AI Capabilities in Google Cloud

Sep 5, 2023
Google is expanding the capabilities of its Duet AI within Google Cloud, marking a significant advancement for app development, streamlining DevOps processes, and benefiting various industries. Duet AI is Google’s AI-powered toolset that enhances productivity, assists developers, and elevates user experiences. The expansion of Duet AI in Google Cloud makes it available for a wider range of use cases.

Duet AI is built on Google’s leading large foundation models and is trained to help users be more productive on Google Cloud. It understands natural language and provides assistance in various ways, including code generation, source citation, test coverage, designing and publishing APIs, and migrating and modernizing applications.

What’s new with Duet AI? Developers can now use Duet AI for code refactoring, allowing for the modernization of legacy applications with ease. Duet AI’s context-aware code generation suggests specific code snippets based on a company’s codebase and libraries, streamlining the development process. DevOps also benefits from Duet AI’s capabilities, including automated deployments, correct configuration enforcement, and assistance in debugging issues. Integration with BigQuery enables contextual assistance in writing SQL and Python code for data analysis.

Duet AI can work with databases like Cloud Spanner, AlloyDB, and Cloud SQL, generating code for data structuring, modification, and querying. Additionally, Duet AI offers vulnerability summarization and classification, providing suggestions for remedying security issues.

To make the most out of Duet AI, be specific with requests, communicate naturally, and remember that the system is continually improving. By following these tips, users can enjoy an efficient and seamless interaction experience with Duet AI.

