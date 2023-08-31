Google Implements New Policy to Improve Ad Transparency and Safeguard Users

Google has announced a new “Limited Ads Serving” policy to enhance ad transparency and protect users against misleading or deceptive ads. This policy is specifically aimed at unfamiliar or lesser-known advertisers who may pose a higher risk of scams or misrepresentation.

Under the new protocol, Google will limit the visibility of these types of ads on its platforms to reduce the exposure of users to deceptive advertising content. Advertisers with limited prior experience with Google will be subject to a probationary period, during which their ad impressions may be restricted.

This policy will primarily apply to advertisers running campaigns targeting specific brands, particularly when their relationship with the brand is unclear. The goal is to ensure that users have a clear understanding of the advertiser they are interacting with.

Google believes that this new policy will not only improve the user experience but also establish trust by ensuring ads come from authorized advertisers who have a proven track record of adhering to guidelines and being transparent. For example, if a user searches for flights on a specific airline, they are more likely to see advertisements from that airline, its competitors, and other advertisers with a history of compliance.

To avoid limited impressions, advertisers will need to maintain a compliance record and establish a track record of following guidelines. Advertisers significantly affected by this policy will receive notifications and guidance on how to achieve qualified status.

When reviewing an advertiser’s background, Google will consider factors such as user comments on ads, compliance with Google’s advertising rules, and identity verification. User feedback on ads will also be taken into account.

It’s important to note that this policy will not block or remove ads from the platform. Instead, it will only apply in specific situations where users could be misled by similarities between an advertiser’s brand name and another company.

Google will gradually roll out this policy with modifications to ensure its effectiveness. The objective is to provide a safer and more transparent advertising environment for users.

Sources:

– Google

– Image Source: vectorlab2D/Shutterstock