UK Consumers File Multibillion-Pound Lawsuit Against Google Over Rising Prices

A group of UK consumers has launched a multibillion-pound lawsuit against Google, alleging that the tech giant’s anti-competitive practices in the search engine market have contributed to rising prices across the country. The lawsuit, which is being filed with the Competition Appeal Tribunal, claims that Google’s actions have violated competition law and increased the cost of living for every UK consumer.

The class action lawsuit, funded by Hereford Litigation, accuses Google of monopolizing the mobile search market and using its dominant position to drive up prices for advertisers, which are then passed on to consumers. By crowding its search pages with paid advertising and pressuring companies to pay more for clicks, Google is accused of creating an unfair marketplace that disadvantages competitors and ultimately harms consumers.

The lawsuit also points to the commercial agreements between Google and Apple, which ensured that Google was the default search engine on Apple’s Safari browser preinstalled with iOS. This, along with other anti-competitive practices, has allowed Google to maintain its dominant position on mobile devices, according to the claim.

The plaintiffs are seeking an estimated compensation of £7.3 billion, equivalent to at least £100 per person, for the 65 million UK users over the age of 16. The lawsuit aims to not only provide redress for affected consumers but also hold Google accountable for its actions.

This latest legal action comes on the heels of similar lawsuits in the US, where the Department of Justice and several states have accused Google of abusing its market dominance in the digital advertising business. In the UK, the Competition and Markets Authority is also conducting an investigation into Google’s conduct in the ad tech industry.

Google, in response to the lawsuit, has called it speculative and opportunistic, stating that it will vigorously fight against it. The company emphasizes that its advertising services are only profitable if the ads are useful and relevant to users.

The UK consumers’ lawsuit against Google is yet another example of growing scrutiny and legal challenges faced by major tech companies over their market practices and their impact on consumers. While it remains to be seen how this particular lawsuit will unfold, it underscores the importance of competition and fair practices in the digital marketplace.

