Opening Restaurants in Wartime: Challenges and Opportunities

One month after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia, Vladyslav Lysenko found his egg warehouse destroyed by Russian soldiers. Determined to make the best of a difficult situation, Lysenko teamed up with “MasterChef” finalist Ivan Kozyr and decided to open a restaurant. Despite the challenges of operating in a wartime environment, they opened Svitlo Café in May 2020 in Dnipro, Ukraine.

However, getting a restaurant up and running during a war is not without its unique obstacles. There are curfews, staff shortages, and logistical difficulties in obtaining produce. Additionally, the digital environment has dramatically changed. Lysenko attempted to register the restaurant on Google Maps, but was initially told that due to the war, no new business locations were being added.

Google had implemented additional protections on Google Maps after an increase in off-topic content related to the war in Ukraine. Users were flagging sensitive locations, potentially aiding the Russian assault. As a result, Google temporarily halted user contributions such as photos, videos, reviews, and new business listings. However, Google recently dropped these restrictions for most regions in Ukraine, allowing businesses like Svitlo Café and Nonna Macarona to mark their locations, list their businesses, and share reviews.

For restaurant owners like Lysenko and Roman Batyrenko, co-owner of Nonna Macarona, being visible on Google Maps is essential. In a digital age, people rely on Google Maps to discover new businesses and make informed decisions. Without this visibility, it can be challenging for new businesses to attract customers.

Opening a restaurant in wartime may be challenging, but it also presents an opportunity to provide much-needed jobs and contribute to the local economy. Despite the hardships faced by Lysenko and Batyrenko, they remain committed to their dreams and the success of their restaurants.

