Google Launches eSignature Beta in Google Docs and Drive

Google has introduced eSignature, an open beta feature integrated within Google Docs and Drive. This new addition aims to simplify document signatures for solopreneurs, small businesses, and individuals. With eSignature, users can request, track, and manage signatures conveniently in one place. The ability to sign documents directly from Google Drive eliminates the need to switch between multiple apps or tabs. The integration also allows users to utilize documents as templates for multiple signature requests.

By integrating eSignature into its ecosystem, Google is competing with third-party services like DocuSign. The feature is available to Google Workspace Individual subscribers and select Workspace customers. This move is expected to make these external services redundant for Google users.

In addition to the current features, Google plans to introduce an “audit trail” feature later this year. This feature enables users to request signatures from multiple individuals, including those without Gmail accounts. Users will be able to sign PDF files stored in Drive using this feature.

The eSignature beta is already available for individual Workspace subscribers, and it will be rolled out gradually over the next few weeks for users with full Workspace licenses. This includes Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Starter, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Essentials Plus, Education Plus, and Nonprofits users.

With the introduction of eSignature, Google aims to streamline the document signing process for its users, providing a seamless and efficient experience within its own ecosystem.