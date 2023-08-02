Google’s AI Test Kitchen App Moves to Web, Mobile Apps Shutdown

Google’s AI Test Kitchen app, which was initially a playground for the public to test Google’s AI-powered tools, has been delisted from both Android and iOS app stores and has moved exclusively to the web. When it first launched in August, the app featured three experimental demos, with the promise of more to come. These demos were based on the latest version of LaMDA, which had undergone key safety improvements. The demos included features like imagining a place and exploring paths in your imagination, breaking down goals or topics into multiple subtasks, and engaging in an open-ended chat about dogs.

Although Google had announced plans for a “Season 2” of the app with additional tools, it appears that these plans were scrapped. Instead, the AI Test Kitchen gained MusicLM at the Google I/O event and dropped support for the earlier demos. The mobile apps for AI Test Kitchen were recently delisted from the app stores. Users who previously installed the apps can still access MusicLM and any future additions through the web app.

Google’s decision to move the AI Test Kitchen to the web allows for faster and easier updates across all devices, eliminating the need for separate updates for Android, iOS, and the web. The shutdown of the mobile apps may not come as a surprise, considering that the app was always intended as an experimental platform. However, it is somewhat unexpected to see the mobile apps discontinued less than a year after the app’s public launch. It is hoped that Google will continue to experiment with AI demos in a more public setting in the future.