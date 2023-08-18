Google’s AI Arm DeepMind Testing New AI Tool

DeepMind, the artificial intelligence arm of Google, is currently testing a new tool that aims to become a “personal life coach.” The project utilizes generative AI to perform various personal and professional tasks, including providing life advice, generating ideas, offering planning instructions, and offering tutoring tips. The tool is also being tested to determine its ability to answer intimate questions about individuals’ lives.

One example of a prompt that users could ask the chatbot in the future is how to inform a close friend, who is having a destination wedding, that they cannot afford to attend. The tool includes an idea-creation feature that provides user suggestions or recommendations based on different situations. Additionally, it can teach and improve skills such as running, and provide users with meal and workout plans.

While chatbots have raised ethical concerns and calls for regulation, experts believe this development is a natural progression of AI implementation in daily life. Dr. Christian Guttmann, an AI scientist, emphasizes the importance of taking a responsible approach to building relationships between humans and AI systems to ensure the advice given is safe and reliable.

Earlier this year, Google merged with DeepMind to form Google DeepMind, aiming to develop general AI capabilities more responsibly. The integration brings together the expertise of two research groups in the AI field: Google Researcher’s Brain team and DeepMind.